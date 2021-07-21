Craig Charles to replace Shaun Keaveny on BBC Radio 6 Music

Craig Charles

Craig Charles will replace Shaun Keaveny on BBC Radio 6 Music, it has been announced.

The Red Dwarf star, who already hosts the Funk and Soul Show on Saturday nights on the station, will take over Keaveny’s weekday afternoon slot from October.

The new show, which will be broadcast from Salford from 1pm to 4pm, is described as “an uplifting and eclectic mix of music and includes guests from across the worlds of music, comedy, TV and film”.

Charles said: “I’m made up to be able to present a brand new show on 6 Music later this year.

“So, join me each weekday afternoon for a cup of tea, a chat and where I’ll be playing some cracking tunes from across the musical spectrum.

“I can’t wait to get started – bring it on!”

Samantha Moy, head of 6 Music, added: “Craig Charles has been part of the 6 Music family since we first arrived on the airwaves in 2002.

“Over the years, his Funk And Soul Show has become must-listen radio on Saturday nights – bags of brilliant records and loads of laughter.

“We can look forward to more of the same on weekday afternoons – with an even bigger record bag full of music from across the genres and eras, right up to the present day – here on 6 Music.”

Keaveny announced his departure from 6 Music after 14 years in June, saying: “It’s time for a change.”

Shaun Keaveny (Ian West/PA)

Charles will continue to present The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show on Saturday evenings, as well as The Craig Charles House Party on Radio 2.

6 Music has also announced that Iggy Pop’s show Iggy Confidential, will move from Friday nights to Sunday afternoons from 4pm to 6pm.

Iggy said: “Whether you’re dealing with the nettles in your garden, drinking pints, enjoying a rendezvous, making a roast, or just being secret, I’m gonna love having a Sunday afternoon hang on BBC Radio 6 Music.