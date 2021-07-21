Annie Mac named among Mercury Prize judges with shortlist set to be unveiled

Annie Mac

DJ Annie Mac and musician Jamie Cullum have been unveiled among the judges for the Mercury Prize ahead of the shortlist’s unveiling this week.

The 12 records in the running for the prestigious award, which recognises the best British album of the year, will be revealed at a launch hosted by BBC Music’s Huw Stephens on Thursday, organisers said.

The announcement will also be live at 11am on Mary Anne Hobbs’s BBC Radio 6 Music show.

Michael Kiwanuka is the most recent winner of the Mercury Prize (Ian West/PA)

As well as Mac and Cullum, the judges include songwriter Anna Calvi, broadcaster Danielle Perry, DJ Gemma Cairney, musician Hazel Wilde and singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka, who won the award last year.

David Wilkinson, Mercury Prize chairman, said: “It’s been another difficult and challenging year – and we’re grateful to all the artists and labels that have supported the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize by entering their albums.

“Many thanks also to the hardworking and dedicated judging team who have spent the last few months listening to the entries.

“Creatively this is shaping up to be an exceptional year for British music – with so many outstanding albums released over the past year.

“So choosing just 12 albums of the year will be a tough decision for the judging team.”

The ceremony will take place on September 9 at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith.

It will feature live performances from many of the shortlisted artists.