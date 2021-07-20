New host of Radio 4’s Just A Minute revealed

Sue Perkins (Jane Barlow/PA)

Sue Perkins has been announced as the new host of Just A Minute following the death of Nicholas Parsons.

The former Great British Bake Off presenter has previously served as a guest host of the BBC Radio 4 programme.

Former host Parsons, who presented the programme since it was first broadcast in 1967, died last year aged 96.

⏱ @sueperkins is primed to rule on cases of hesitation, repetition or deviation as the next host of @BBCRadio4’s Just A Minute. — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) July 20, 2021

Perkins said: “I’m beyond delighted to be asked to host this most legendary of shows.

“Nicholas’s shoes are way too big to fill, but I shall bring my own shoes, and work my socks off in them to keep our listeners entertained.”

Mohit Bakaya, controller of Radio 4, said: “A repetition of Nicholas Parsons’ singular, and much missed, genius, was never likely, and a deviation was always on the cards.

“However, it is without any hesitation that I announce my absolute delight that Sue Perkins has agreed to be the new host of Just a Minute.

“She is a brilliant, quick-witted comedian, who will, I know, make JAM her very own.

“I look forward to hearing how she will hold the likes of Paul and Gyles to account as she keeps the flag flying on this much loved member of the Radio 4 family.”

Perkins first appeared in Just A Minute in 2000.

She has gone on to appear as a panellist on the programme on 58 occasions and earlier this year guest hosted an episode of the programme.

Parsons’ widow Annie Parsons said her late husband “would be delighted to know that Just A Minute will continue long into the future under the superb guardianship of Sue Perkins who fully understands and embraces possibly the most often repeated five words on TV or radio; ‘Without hesitation, repetition or deviation’.”

Long-standing panellists Paul Merton and Gyles Brandreth will also return.

Just A Minute sees contestants each take a turn to lead the comedy panel game and to uphold the tradition of attempting to talk for 60 seconds with no hesitation, repetition or deviation.