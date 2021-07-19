Love Island stars share a kiss as another couple slips under the covers

Love Island 2021

Love Island stars Lucinda Strafford and Aaron Francis shared a kiss as things continue to heat up in the villa.

Fashion boutique owner Lucinda, 21, and 24-year-old events host Aaron embraced during Monday’s episode of the ITV show.

The kiss came after Lucinda went her separate ways with Danny Bibby, who she had been coupled up with.

Aaron and Lucinda sitting by the fire pit k-i-s-s-i-n-g ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/eNNpRi0IwF — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 19, 2021

Elsewhere on the show, semi-professional footballer Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows got intimate under the covers.

Toby told his co-stars: “The hideaway’s a nice place. I really enjoyed my time there, you know. And that is all.”

He added: “It started with a 1-0, 1-0 to me. I brought it back, for a possible handball.

“There were no diving headers unfortunately. After the 1-0 the game had to be cut short.

“The weather wasn’t too good, we had streakers on the pitch, we had a flooding of the pitch and the pitch had to be abandoned unfortunately.”

Chloe said: “We just went under the covers and just did a little bit of foreplay. It was very hot and then it was over quite quickly.”

On Sunday, Sharon Gaffka became the latest Love Island contestant to exit the show.

She was left single following a recoupling, meaning she was sent home.

The 25-year-old civil servant from Oxford was in tears as she left the villa.