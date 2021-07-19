Four new professional dancers to join Strictly Come Dancing

Four new professional dancers will star in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Dancing With The Stars Ireland’s Kai Widdrington, former Let’s Dance Germany professional Nikita Kuzmin, reigning South African Latin champion Cameron Lombard and winner of The Greatest Dancer Jowita Przystal will join the programme.

The celebrity dancing competition will return to the BBC this autumn.

The dancers already revealed as taking part in the series are Aljaz Skorjanec, Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones and Oti Mabuse.

Meet Cameron, Jowita, Kai and Nikita, our four fabulous new pro dancers for #Strictly 2021! ? https://t.co/BBJSnP6t7F pic.twitter.com/KNpLvL5L0p — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) July 19, 2021

Kuzmin said: “I’ve always been amazed by the magic Strictly Come Dancing brings.

“No matter what country I have found myself living in, I’ve never missed a chance to watch it.

“And joining it as a professional dancer is my big chance to make some magic on the most famous dance floor. I can’t wait to give it my all!”

Lombard said: “Thank you Strictly Come Dancing for this life-changing opportunity.

“Not only is this a dream come true but a challenge I am accepting with both hands.

Jowita Przystal (Tomasz Reindl/BBC)

“I am excited beyond imagination and looking forward to leaving my mark on the dance floor!”

Przystal said: “This is my biggest dream come true. No words can describe how I feel right now.

“I’m still pinching myself to check if this is real but I am beyond excited to be joining the Strictly Come Dancing family and I can’t wait to give all of my heart and soul on that dance floor!”

Cameron Lombard (Jack Barnes/PA)

Janette Manrara announced last month that she was stepping down as a professional dancer on Strictly to present spin-off show It Takes Two.

Last month it was also revealed that Anton Du Beke would be leaving his role as a dancer on the show to become a full-time judge.