Tilda Swinton returns to Cannes red carpet for acclaimed film Memoria

The festival is nearing its end for another year.

Tilda Swinton has returned to the Cannes red carpet for another premiere of one of her films.

The Scottish actress, 60, has been a frequent sight at the world famous festival and earlier this week was promoting Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch.

She was back in front of the cameras to promote Memoria.

The drama has attracted glowing early reviews and Swinton was all smiles while holding hands with director Apichatpong Weerasethakul and embracing co-star Juan Pablo Urrego.

Director Apichatpong Weerasethakul, from left, Tilda Swinton and Juan Pablo Urrego pose for photographers at the premiere of the film Memoria (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Elsewhere in the south of France socialite Lady Victoria Hervey was among the stars attending the premiere of drama film France.

The 44-year-old posed for photographers in a shimmering, sheer gown with feather details.

Lady Victoria Hervey attended the premiere of France at the Cannes Film Festival (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Swimwear designer Kimberley Garner was also in attendance.

The 30-year-old turned heads in a daring strapless gown complete with high leg slits.

Kimberley Garner was also spotted in the south of France, wearing a daring strapless dress (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Model Stella Maxwell brought her catwalk expertise and arrived at the event in a nude Grecian-style gown.

The star was previously a Victoria’s Secret Angel and is also the face of the cosmetics brand Max Factor.

Model Stella Maxwell brought her catwalk expertise to the carpet (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

And Georgina Rodriguez – partner of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo – was pictured in a chocolate brown gown.

Cannes returned this year after taking a break 12 months ago due to the pandemic. The festival is due to end on Saturday.

Georgina Rodriguez is best known as the partner of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
