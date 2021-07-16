Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis shares support for racially abused England players

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis has shared his support for the England players subjected to racist abuse after the Euro 2020 final.

The US actor plays a folksy American football coach parachuted into a struggling English soccer side in the hit Apple TV+ comedy.

At the season two premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday, Sudeikis, 45, wore a black shirt bearing the names “Jadon & Marcus & Bukayo” in white letters.

Jason Sudeikis showed his support for England’s racially abused players at an event in Los Angeles (PA)

Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka were racially abused on social media after missing penalties in the final against Italy.

Sudeikis told the PA news agency he felt “horrible” about the abuse and said “(I) disagree with it”.

Sudeikis, who also wore trainers emblazoned with the words “equality,” added: “We let the shirt speak for itself.”

His co-star Jeremy Swift plays AFC Richmond’s bumbling administrator Higgins in Ted Lasso, and like Sudeikis earned an Emmy nomination this week.

The British actor said Sudeikis’s gesture did not surprise him.

He told PA: “Jason is just completely sound and always slightly ahead of you. He’s very, very smart and very, very emotionally smart, intelligent.

“As well as being hugely funny and a brilliant actor – ah, he’s really annoying!”

The racist abuse of England’s players has been roundly condemned, with Boris Johnson, the Duke of Cambridge and Gareth Southgate all speaking out.