Love Island’s Danny Bibby apologises following racial slur claims

Love Island 2021

Love Island contestant Danny Bibby has apologised after he used a racial slur on social media.

The 25-year-old plumber and clothing brand owner, from Wigan, reportedly used the n-word in a post on Instagram in 2019 that has since been deleted.

His statement came after his father Richard defended him earlier on Friday, saying there were “no racist intentions to this post” and that it had been a “mistake” on his son’s part.

Will new boy Danny be turning some heads? ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ZGRVhBvd7I — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 15, 2021

A statement from Danny, issued via ITV, said: “I’d like to take the time to apologise to anyone that may have taken offence to my inappropriate remark.

“I never meant anything malicious by this comment at all. I am not a racist person and it’s unacceptable language and ignorant.

“I meant no offence and feel like I have really learnt from my mistakes and will never use that word again.

“I am a kind loving person and hopefully you get to see that in the show.”

Thursday’s episode of the ITV2 dating show saw Danny take Kaz Kamwi on a date.

Kaz Kamwi (Joel Anderson/ITV)

In an interview before entering the villa, he described the other male contestants as “like little sheep” and himself as an “alpha male”.

He said: “The guys need an alpha male and I feel like that’s me.

“The girls have Faye who says it how it is but the lads are all like little sheep.

“There is no way I would have sat back and let Hugo cry.”

Ahead of the return of the series, ITV published duty of care protocols for contestants, who will be offered a minimum of eight therapy sessions on their return home and will receive training on the impact of social media and “how to handle potential negativity”, as well as training on financial management.