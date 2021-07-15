Love Island’s new arrival takes aim at other male contestants

Love Island 2021

Love Island’s new arrival Danny Bibby has described the other male contestants as “like little sheep” and said they need an alpha male.

The 25-year-old plumber and clothing brand owner from Wigan swept Kaz Kamwi off on a date during Thursday night’s episode of the ITV2 dating show.

She screamed as she received a text, which read: “Islanders, tonight Danny will enter the villa but first he has chosen two girls to go on dates with.

Will new boy Danny be turning some heads? ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ZGRVhBvd7I — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 15, 2021

“Kaz, you are up first. Please get ready to leave the villa.”

The message also featured the hashtags #handyman and #tradeup.

Kaz told her fellow islanders: “I have been asking for this.

“I have been saying, ‘Send me a man who is going to pick me’.”

Speaking before entering the villa, Danny suggested he was hoping to couple up with her.

He said: “Lucinda is my type, nice eyes and tanned.

“Sharon is nice.

“I like Kaz’s vibe.

“Kaz is bubbly like me so I think we’d get on like a house on fire.

“I think me and Kaz will vibe.”

Liberty really is the ultimate wingwoman #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/2fmcK2TYvM — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 15, 2021

Asked which boys he saw as competition, he added: “The guys need an alpha male and I feel like that’s me.

“The girls have Faye who says it how it is but the lads are all like little sheep.

“There is no way I would have sat back and let Hugo cry.”

Danny, whose celebrity crush is Megan Fox, denied he was going into the villa to create conflict but admitted he would “speak my mind” to the others.

“My dad would say I’ve got no filter,” he said.

“I’ll say whatever comes to mind – bad or good.”

It came shortly after the arrival of new bombshell Andrea-Jane Bunker, known as AJ.

The hair extension technician, 28, from Hertfordshire, spent time getting to know the boys ahead of selecting who to couple up with.

Speaking to Hugo Hammond on the sun deck, AJ said: “You’re a very good-looking guy and you’re lovely.

“Although you say you’re nice and don’t get me wrong, you’re nice!

“Sometimes the good ones are the dark horses.”

Hugo, who is in a friendship couple with Sharon Gaffka, said: “You’ve got to keep some stuff back.”

She replied: “You’re keeping that stuff for the right person.”

As one Islander's villa experience came to an end, for AJ, it's only the beginning… Catch up on the dramatic dumping and the newest arrival here: https://t.co/4G30SNV4Pi #LoveIsland ? pic.twitter.com/IVg4LZWMVl — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 15, 2021

The next day AJ also spoke to new arrival Teddy Soares, who is coupled up with lettings agent Faye Winter, about their star signs.