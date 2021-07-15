Emma Corrin stars in her West End debut

ShowbizPublished:

She plays a New York socialite in Anna X.

Emma Corrin
Emma Corrin

Producers have shared a first look at Emmy nominee Emma Corrin in her West End debut.

The Crown star, 25, appears in Anna X alongside Informer actor Nabhaan Rizwan.

Emma Corrin
Emma Corrin makes her West End debut in Anna X (Helen Murray/PA)

The play, by Joseph Charlton and directed by Daniel Raggett, is described as a “searing tale of self-invention, determination and deceit”.

Corrin plays a New York socialite in the production, which is running at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre until August 4.

The actress has enjoyed a week to remember.

On Tuesday she earned her first-ever Emmy Award nomination for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Corrin will go up against The Crown co-star Olivia Colman for the outstanding lead drama actress award.

In February she won a Golden Globe.

Corrin will also star alongside Harry Styles in drama film My Policeman.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News