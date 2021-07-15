Britney Spears celebrates court victory by doing cartwheels

People Britney Spears

Britney Spears celebrated a judge appointing her lawyer of choice by doing cartwheels.

The pop superstar won a legal victory on Wednesday after Mathew S Rosengart was named her new counsel in the conservatorship case that controls much of her life and career.

Spears had delivered tearful testimony during the hearing in Los Angeles, the second time she has addressed the court in a matter of weeks.

She celebrated with a joyous post on social media, thanking her army of fans for supporting her.

Alongside a videos of her riding a horse and doing cartwheels, the 39-year-old said: “Coming along, folks … coming along !!!!! New with real representation today … I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!!

“Thank you to my fans who are supporting me … You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!!

“Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today !!!!”

She added the hashtag #FreeBritney.

Ariana Grande has shared her support for Britney Spears (Instagram screenshot)

The #FreeBritney movement has long called for the conservatorship to be terminated.

Spears’s fans kept their usual vigil outside court on Wednesday, chanting their support and criticising her father, Jamie, who oversees her finances.

During the hearing, Spears again expressed her wish for the complex legal arrangement to end and demanded her father be ousted from his role.

And she received high-profile support.

Pop star Ariana Grande commented on her social media post: “YOU ARE SO VERY LOVED AND SUPPORTED.”

She also wrote on her Instagram Story: “FREE BRITNEY.”