Never Mind The Buzzcocks to return to television screens

Pop culture panel show Never Mind The Buzzcocks is to return to television screens on Sky.

An eight-part series and Christmas special of the former BBC comedy show will be hosted by comedian Greg Davies.

Noel Fielding will return to the programme as a team captain, while This Country’s Daisy May Cooper will head up the opposing team.

Stand-up comedian Jamali Maddix will feature as a regular guest on the Sky Originals programme, which will also be available on streaming service Now.

The original BBC Two series was axed in 2015 after almost two decades on television.

Previous hosts included Rhod Gilbert, Simon Amstell and Mark Lamarr.

Team captains on the programme included Phil Jupitus, Sean Hughes and Fielding.