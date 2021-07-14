Megan Fox details psychoactive brew experience with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox

Actress Megan Fox said she “went to Hell for eternity” after taking a powerful hallucinogenic in Costa Rica with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

The Transformers star said the couple flew to Central America to drink ayahuasca, a psychoactive tea, in “a proper setting, with indigenous people”.

Ayahuasca is used both socially and ceremonially by indigenous peoples of the Amazon basin.

Megan Fox appeared on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest hosted by Arsenio Hall and discussed her recent drugs experience (ABC/Randy Holmes)

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Fox, 35, said she and rapper Kelly, 31, travelled to a site popular with celebrities but found it was a remote part of the jungle.

“So I was thinking it was like glamping, like it was gonna be some kind of five-star experience,” she said.

“But you get there and you really are in the middle of the jungle and you don’t get to eat after like 1pm. You have to walk a very far distance to get your water and you can’t shower because they’re in a drought.

“There was nothing glamorous about it and it’s all a part of making you vulnerable, so you sort of surrender to the experience.”

Fox said she and Kelly were joined by about 20 other adventurers and they drank lemongrass tea until they vomited as a bonding exercise.

The Jennifer’s Body star described the three-night experience as “incredibly intense”.

She said: “Everybody’s journey is different, but on the second night I went to Hell for eternity.

“Just knowing it’s eternity is torture in itself, because there’s no beginning, middle or end. So you have a real ego death.”

Fox said she found the experience more rewarding than talk therapy or hypnotherapy, “because it just goes straight into your soul and it takes you to the psychological prison that you hold yourself in”.