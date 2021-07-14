Maria Bakalova and Coco Rocha among stars attending Cannes

France Cannes 2021 Aline Red Carpet

Borat 2 actress Maria Bakalova was among the stars spotted at Cannes as the 74th edition of the famous film festival continues.

Bakalova, who was Oscar-nominated earlier year for her breakout role in Sacha Baron Cohen’s comedy sequel, attended the premiere of Titane, a French-Belgian thriller written and directed by Julia Ducournau.

The 25-year-old Bulgarian star arrived in a sequined outfit while clutching a gold bag.

Maria Bakalova, breakout star of the second Borat film, attended the premier of Titane at Cannes (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Canadian fashion model Coco Rocha was also in attendance on the French Riviera.

The 32-year-old walked the carpet in a red ballgown for the film Aline, a French musical biopic based on the life of superstar Celine Dion.

Coco Rocha turned heads in a red ballgown at the French film festival (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

On Monday the stars of The French Dispatch – Wes Anderson’s quirky ode to newspapers – dazzled Cannes but returned 24 hours later for a more low-key appearance.

Bill Murray traded his smart black tuxedo for a short-sleeved psychedelic shirt – though he retained his brimmed Fedora hat.

Bill Murray cut a casual figure while promoting The French Dispatch at Cannes (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Murray, 70, smiled while posing for pictures with co-stars Tilda Swinton and Benicio Del Toro.

Scottish star Swinton was wearing a bright-blue two-piece suit for the occasion.

Director Wes Anderson, from left, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, and Benicio Del Toro have been in Cannes for The French Dispatch’s delayed premiere (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

And Timothee Chalamet also returned, swapping his shimmering silver suit from the premiere with a more casual look.

The 25-year-old Hollywood star wore a baggy T-shirt and black boots for the photo call.