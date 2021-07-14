Maria Bakalova and Coco Rocha among stars attending Cannes

ShowbizPublished:

The cast of The French Dispatch also returned following Monday’s premiere.

France Cannes 2021 Aline Red Carpet
France Cannes 2021 Aline Red Carpet

Borat 2 actress Maria Bakalova was among the stars spotted at Cannes as the 74th edition of the famous film festival continues.

Bakalova, who was Oscar-nominated earlier year for her breakout role in Sacha Baron Cohen’s comedy sequel, attended the premiere of Titane, a French-Belgian thriller written and directed by Julia Ducournau.

The 25-year-old Bulgarian star arrived in a sequined outfit while clutching a gold bag.

France Cannes 2021 Titane Red Carpet
Maria Bakalova, breakout star of the second Borat film, attended the premier of Titane at Cannes (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Canadian fashion model Coco Rocha was also in attendance on the French Riviera.

The 32-year-old walked the carpet in a red ballgown for the film Aline, a French musical biopic based on the life of superstar Celine Dion.

France Cannes 2021 Aline Red Carpet
Coco Rocha turned heads in a red ballgown at the French film festival (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

On Monday the stars of The French Dispatch – Wes Anderson’s quirky ode to newspapers – dazzled Cannes but returned 24 hours later for a more low-key appearance.

Bill Murray traded his smart black tuxedo for a short-sleeved psychedelic shirt – though he retained his brimmed Fedora hat.

France Cannes 2021 The French Dispatch Photo Call
Bill Murray cut a casual figure while promoting The French Dispatch at Cannes (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Murray, 70, smiled while posing for pictures with co-stars Tilda Swinton and Benicio Del Toro.

Scottish star Swinton was wearing a bright-blue two-piece suit for the occasion.

France Cannes 2021 The French Dispatch Photo Call
Director Wes Anderson, from left, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, and Benicio Del Toro have been in Cannes for The French Dispatch’s delayed premiere (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

And Timothee Chalamet also returned, swapping his shimmering silver suit from the premiere with a more casual look.

The 25-year-old Hollywood star wore a baggy T-shirt and black boots for the photo call.

France Cannes 2021 The French Dispatch Photo Call
Timothee Chalamet opted for a casual look for a photo call for The French Dispatch (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News