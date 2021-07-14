Kirsty Gallacher to host new Saturday afternoon show on Smooth Radio

Kirsty Gallacher will host a new Saturday afternoon show on Smooth Radio (Global)

Kirsty Gallacher will host a new Saturday afternoon radio show on Smooth Radio.

The television presenter, 45, will be on air from 1pm to 4pm on Saturdays, starting on July 17.

Her addition, as well as former BBC Radio presenter Simon Clarke, who will present two new shows on Saturday and Sunday from 1am to 6am, is part of Smooth Radio’s refresh to its weekend schedule.

I’m so excited to announce that I am joining @SmoothRadio to host my very own Saturday afternoon show every weekend 1-4pm, starting 17th July! Head to @GlobalPlayer to start your weekend with me. The playlist is SO good for the soul! ?? pic.twitter.com/kx2AptdTMj — Kirsty Gallacher (@TheRealKirstyG) July 14, 2021

Gallacher said: “I’m so excited to be joining my favourite radio station, Smooth Radio.

“I’ve been a listener and a fan for a very long time and I can’t wait to kick start the weekend with a Saturday afternoon show that is good for the soul!”

Smooth Radio’s managing editor Sally Ardis said: “Kirsty Gallacher is a hugely talented and popular broadcaster, who shares our passion for the music we play at Smooth.

“Coupled with her fun personality, she is the perfect addition to our line-up.

“We can’t wait for Kirsty to join our weekend schedule and we know that our listeners will enjoy relaxing with her on a Saturday afternoon.

“We look forward to welcoming her and Simon Clarke to the Smooth family.”

Gallacher has previously presented on Smooth Radio and Sky Sports and has recently joined GB News to co-host The Great British Breakfast programme.

Smooth, which has an audience of 5.7 million weekly listeners, also features presenters Kate Garraway, Myleene Klass, Margherita Taylor, Tina Hobley, Angie Greaves and Jenni Falconer.