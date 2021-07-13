Spice Girl Emma Bunton shares surprise wedding news

Emma Bunton

Spice Girl Emma Bunton revealed she has married long-term partner Jade Jones.

The singer, 45, revealed the news on social media with a picture from the big day.

“Mr and Mrs Jones!” she captioned the post. Bunton was wearing a short white bridal dress with a semi-sheer train while her new husband wore a Gucci blazer.

London-based photographer Andrew Timms took the snap and said: “Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Jones ! Thank you for trusting me with your special day.”

Bunton and Jones, 42, first met in 1998 after he attended a Spice Girls show.

They have two children – Beau, 13, and 10-year-old Tate.

Bunton’s fellow Spice Girls sent their congratulations.

Emma Bunton has revealed she is a married woman (Scott Garfitt/PA)

Victoria Beckham said: “Congratulations. love u both so much!! X.”

Mel B wrote “Yipppeee” and added love heart eyes emojis.

Geri Horner said: “Congratulations @EmmaLeeBunton and @jadejonesdmg So happy for you and your lovely family!”

The couple’s other celebrity friends also sent their best wishes.

Rochelle Humes said: “Congratulations beautiful people.”

Holly Willoughby wrote: “Awww my beautiful Baby! Stand up Mrs Jones… love you both…”