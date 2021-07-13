Love Island: Huge twist with couple facing exit from the villa

Love Island 2021

The latest episode of Love Island ended on a cliff-hanger after it emerged one of the couples would be given the power to dump another from the show.

Brad McClelland and Lucinda Strafford appeared to be at risk of leaving the villa after a public vote found them the least compatible couple.

However, the islanders were then told the two with the least votes would be deciding who is to leave.

? Brad and Lucinda have been voted the least compatible #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/cXvCGbnbHO — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 13, 2021

Viewers will see on Wednesday who Brad and Lucinda pick.

Elsewhere in the episode, Millie Court and Liam Reardon were awarded a night in the Hideaway bedroom for winning Monday evening’s Spit The Roast challenge.

While in the private bedroom, Millie gave Liam a massage and he asked her how she pictured her journey on the show.

Millie said: “I thought I would find someone but I didn’t think I would find someone straight away and this easily.”

While things appeared to be heating up, Liam later said they “kept it PG”.