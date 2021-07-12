Theatre can be ‘therapy’ as we come out of the pandemic, says Jason Donovan

Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat

Jason Donovan has said theatre can act as “therapy” as we come out of lockdown.

The actor and singer was speaking ahead of the return of Joseph And The Technicolour Dreamcoat, which he stars in, to the London Palladium on Monday.

He was pictured alongside co-stars Alexandra Burke and Jac Yarrow ahead of their performance on Monday night.

Jason Donovan, Alexandra Burke and Jac Yarrow (Ian West/PA)

Donovan told the PA news agency: “It’s been a tough year for a lot of people and I think theatre is going to be a bit of therapy.

“And actually, in a way, musicals are sort of the perfect antidote to this time because they are a heightened sense of reality and it’s music and it’s a story and it’s escapism.”

Joseph And The Technicolour Dreamcoat is the “perfect story” for the current climate as it is “about overcoming adversity and it’s colourful and it’s uplifting”.

He added he “understands” people may be “slightly nervous” about returning to theatres.

However he said the London Palladium is a “safe” environment.

Burke said it is “just nice to be back doing what we love to do”.

The cast are “hoping to bring so much joy to people”, she added.

“I know we are all very nervous and I can say that for everyone, because we all haven’t performed in a long time,” Burke said.