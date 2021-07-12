Sheridan Smith starts filming for drama about ‘holiday from hell’

Sheridan Smith

Sheridan Smith has begun filming for ITV drama No Return, about a family trip to Turkey that turns into “the holiday from hell”.

The actress, 40, plays Kathy, while Louis Ashbourne Serkis takes on the role of her 16-year-old son Noah and Hamilton star Michael Jibson plays her husband Martin.

Written by Danny Brocklehurst, whose credits including Brassic and Come Home, and directed by John Alexander, the series will explore themes of parental love, guilt, grievances and issues around consent for teenagers.

Louis Ashbourne Serkis (David Parry/PA)

Set during an all-inclusive luxury break in Turkey, the story sees Noah accept a seemingly innocent invitation to a beach party from a fellow holidaymaker, Rosie (Jodie Campbell), who is staying at the same hotel.

Kathy and Martin are left fighting for their son’s freedom in an alien legal system, while facing media coverage and resistance from fellow holidaymakers to come to their aid.

Current travel restrictions for Turkey, which is on the Government’s red list, mean filming will take place in Spain, Manchester and Bolton.

Also featured in the cast are Sherlock actress Sian Brooke as Kathy’s sister Megan, Dead Pixels’ David Mumeni as Megan’s husband Steve, Philip Arditti as Noah’s legal representative Rico Karvalci, Murat Steven as hotel worker Ismail and comedian Rufus Hound as private investigator Al Milner.

Danny Brocklehurst (Ian West/PA)

No Return is produced by Manchester-based executive producer Nicola Shindler, Richard Fee and series creator and writer Brocklehurst.

Fee said: “We are thrilled to be making No Return for ITV. Danny has such a brilliant way of making an extraordinary situation feel completely relatable, and finding warmth and humour in even the most difficult circumstances.

“It’s great to be working with the wonderful John Alexander again and we’re excited to be starting production.”

Shindler said: “I am delighted to be working with Danny again on these fantastic scripts.

“He makes the audience ask ‘what if that were my holiday, my child’ in a thrilling way. And we are so lucky to have Sheridan and the rest of this very talented cast to bring this story to life.”

Sarah Doole, chief executive of Red Production Company, said: “With holidays off the cards for most people for the last 18 months, you would think this story would be a dream holiday, but Danny succeeds in delivering a gripping and heart-wrenching script of the holiday from hell.