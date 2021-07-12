Actor Jolyon Rubinstein details racial abuse at Euro 2020 final

Jolyon Rubinstein

Jolyon Rubinstein says he suffered racial abuse as he arrived at Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 final.

The actor, writer and satirist said on Twitter that a group of men aimed anti-Semitic remarks at him after they saw his surname on the back of his football shirt.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka – who all missed penalties during England’s shoot-out defeat to Italy – were targeted by online trolls following Sunday’s final.

Several fans without tickets also stormed an entry gate at Wembley to watch the match.

I was racially abused last night as I was entering Wembley stadium. My shirt has Rubinstein on the back. I took my coat off & immediately: “Are you even from this country” & “he’s a Jew” followed by laughs & jeers by a group of 6 men in their 50’s. — Jolyon Rubinstein (@JolyonRubs) July 12, 2021

Rubinstein wrote: “I was racially abused last night as I was entering Wembley stadium.

“My shirt has Rubinstein on the back. I took my coat off & immediately: ‘Are you even from this country’ & ‘he’s a Jew’ followed by laughs & jeers by a group of 6 men in their 50’s.

“I told them that my Granddad fought the Nazi’s. They laughed.

“My message to them is that you will never win. That this team represents unity & diversity. You are the past. You’re dying out.

“Your hatred only strengthens my Anti-racist belief. I stand with progress and a new progressive patriotism that is about inclusion and respect.

“We have work to do in this country. Those at the very top need to lead by example.”

Dear @England you gave me one of the best months of my life. You lifted the country and changed the narrative. Thank you. From the bottom of my heart. Thank you. — Jolyon Rubinstein (@JolyonRubs) July 11, 2021

On Sunday evening, Rubinstein thanked the English side on Twitter for lifting the country and giving him “one of the best months of my life”.

He wrote and starred in the BBC satirical comedy series The Revolution Will Be Televised, alongside activist and comedian Heydon Prowse, which won a Bafta in 2013 for best comedy programme.