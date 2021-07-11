Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi offers update on second series of raunchy drama

Sarah Shahi in Sex/Life

Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi has said she has her “fingers crossed” that the raunchy drama will return for a second series.

The Netflix hit follows her character Billie Connelly as she becomes dissatisfied in her marriage to the loving and reliable Cooper (Mike Vogel) and begins to fantasise about her past relationship with ex-boyfriend Brad, played by her real-life boyfriend Adam Demos.

The series flashes back to her free-spirited youth living in New York with her best friend and the passionate exploits she shared with her former lover.

Asked about the potential for a second series as she answered questions on her Instagram story, she wrote: “Fingers crossed! We’ve been in the top ten for over a week in 86 countries, including the US and that’s bananas!

“But Netflix also really cares how many people watch the whole thing in the first 28 days so encourage your friends to finish if they haven’t yet!”

(Sarah Shahi/Instagram)

The series has been featured on Celebrity Gogglebox in the UK, as the famous viewers were left open-mouthed at one explicit scene featuring a nude Brad in the shower.