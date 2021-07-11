Cardi B celebrates daughter Kulture’s birthday with lavish princess party

Cardi B has thrown a lavish princess-themed birthday party to celebrate her daughter Kulture’s third birthday.
The rapper, who is pregnant with her second child, shared a string of videos from the extravagant bash on her Instagram story.
Kulture arrived at the party, held in a building decorated to look like a castle, in a horse-drawn carriage, dressed in a bright pink dress with a huge tulle skirt and crown.
She then rode a horse, decorated to look like a unicorn, up to the front door and entered the party through a huge balloon arch.
Accompanied by her mother and father, the Migos rapper Offset, Kulture was greeted by fairy princesses, a ball pool and a huge birthday cake in the shape of a princess carriage.
Cardi previously celebrated her first child’s birthday by sharing a throwback photo from when her daughter was one month old.
She wrote: “Forever my little baby. My cancer queen.”
The chart-topping star revealed she is pregnant again in a scene-stealing moment at the BET Awards last month during her performance on stage with Offset.