Bella Hadid in jaw-dropping outfit on Cannes red carpet

Bella Hadid turned heads on the Cannes red carpet as she sported a dramatic black dress with a racy neckline.
The supermodel, 24, arrived at the premiere of Three Floors in a floor-length black dress with a neckline that did not cover her chest.
Instead she concealed her modesty with a huge statement necklace in the shape of an upside down tree.
The jewellery, which was attached to a gold chain, featured sprawling branches which spared her blushes.
The catwalk star has been a regular fixture of the 74th film festival and has sported a string of show-stopping looks.
Arriving at the opening night premiere of Annette, which stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, she wore a floor-length white gown with a long sheer black train.
The Italian film Three Floors tells the story of three families living in three apartments in the same building and is based on Israeli author Eshkol Nevo’s novel.