Bella Hadid in jaw-dropping outfit on Cannes red carpet

Cannes 2021

Bella Hadid turned heads on the Cannes red carpet as she sported a dramatic black dress with a racy neckline.

The supermodel, 24, arrived at the premiere of Three Floors in a floor-length black dress with a neckline that did not cover her chest.

Bella Hadid (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Instead she concealed her modesty with a huge statement necklace in the shape of an upside down tree.

The necklace was attached to a gold chain (Brynn Anderson/AP)

The jewellery, which was attached to a gold chain, featured sprawling branches which spared her blushes.

Bella Hadid (Brynn Anderson/AP)

The catwalk star has been a regular fixture of the 74th film festival and has sported a string of show-stopping looks.

The catwalk star has been a regular fixture of the 74th film festival (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Arriving at the opening night premiere of Annette, which stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, she wore a floor-length white gown with a long sheer black train.

Bella Hadid (Brynn Anderson/AP)