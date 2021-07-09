Alex Scott and Ross Kemp to host new BBC quiz shows

Alex Scott and Ross Kemp

Alex Scott and Ross Kemp will host new afternoon quiz shows, the BBC has confirmed.

Former professional footballer and television presenter Scott will host The Tournament, airing later in the autumn, while soap star Kemp will present The Bridge Of Lies, set for a spring 2022 debut.

The new 25-episode shows are part of an initiative to find new quiz formats made in Scotland.

The Tournament will try to recreate the tension of the sporting arena through having eight contestants try to eliminate each other in fast-paced quiz battles to win the cash prize.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Scott, 36, is a former Chelsea and England national footballer and she also presents BBC and Sky Sports, including the 2018 Fifa World Cup, 2019 Women’s World Cup and the English Premier League.

She said: “To be hosting this new BBC quiz show is exciting and I can’t wait to get started.

“The Tournament promises all the drama and tension of a penalty shootout; it’s a show where favourites can be knocked out of the competition and underdogs can come back from the brink of defeat to claim victory.

“I’m sure it’ll be a firm favourite with quiz fans and new viewers alike.”

Alex Scott will host new game show The Tournament (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Bridge Of Lies aims to keep contestants on their toes as teams attempt to cross the bridge of stepping stones by choosing the truth options and avoiding the lies, or they risk falling off the bridge and out of the game.

Presenter Kemp, 56, said he has found himself in some dangerous situations in the past so he feels well prepared for the new show.

He added: “This is something a little different for me, and after a challenging year we’re all crying out for a fun new show to kick back and enjoy.

“I’m delighted to be working with STV Studios again and can’t wait to be back on BBC One in 2022, having a giggle with all the contestants and helping them win some cash in the process. Bring it on.”

Ross Kemp will be the face of The Bridge Of Lies (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Kemp is known for playing Grant Mitchell in the BBC soap opera EastEnders, as well as presenting documentaries, including Ross Kemp On Gangs, which won a Bafta for best factual series in 2006.

Carla-Maria Lawson, head of BBC daytime and early peak, said: “The Tournament and The Bridge Of Lies were stand-out formats in a competitive field, both combining distinctive edge-of-seat game play with a plethora of general knowledge to satisfy viewers who love to play along at home.”

BBC Daytime also confirmed it has recommissioned a second series of the BBC Two quiz show Lightning, hosted by Zoe Lyons, and set to air again in 2022.