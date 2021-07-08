Another romance comes to an end on Love Island

Love Island 2021

Toby Aromolaran cooled his romance with Kaz Kamwi during Thursday’s episode of Love Island.

The semi-professional footballer made the decision after Chloe Burrows stated her interest in him.

During a racy challenge, she opted to kiss him in front of all the islanders and the pair later told each other they were interested in exploring their romance further.

Chloe told a group of female contestants Toby is her “type on paper”.

Toby later told Chloe: “Out of all the girls here, you intrigue me the most.”

The pair later shared another kiss in private.

Kaz labelled Chloe a “snake” during the episode for going behind her back.

Thursday’s episode also saw Jake Cornish get to know new arrival Millie Court.

Jake Cornish (Joel Anderson/ITV)

Liberty Poole, who he is coupled up with, later told him she is “not going to sit here and watch you get to know every blonde girl”.

She added: “I gave you 110%, and if you don’t want to give me that back that’s fine.

“But I’m not going to give 110% if you’re going to get to know other girls.”

Jake then confirmed he was not interested in anyone else in the villa.

At the end of the episode, the upcoming arrival of new “bombshell” Teddy Soares was teased.