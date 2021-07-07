New V&A exhibition to examine South Korea’s impact on global popular culture

Museums and Galleries – The Victoria and Albert Museum – London

A new V&A exhibition is to examine South Korea’s impact on popular culture.

Hallyu! The Korean Wave will “showcase the colourful and dynamic popular culture” of the country, examining its contributions to cinema, music, fashion, beauty and drama.

The exhibition will run from September 24 2022 to June 25 2023 at the V&A in London.

V&A Dundee (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The V&A also announced it is to put on the Beatrix Potter: Drawn To Nature exhibition from February 12 to September 25 next year.

It is a collaboration between the V&A and the National Trust and will celebrate the author’s life and work.

Fashioning Masculinities: The Art Of Menswear will run from March 19 to November 6 will explore the history of men’s fashion.

Africa Fashion, which will run from June 11 to April 16 2023 will celebrate the global impact of contemporary African fashion designers.

At the V&A Dundee, Plastic: Remaking Our World, which will run from October 29 to February 5 next year, will look at the “promise and problems” of the material, the V&A said in a statement.

The Tartan exhibition will offer a “radical new look at one of the world’s best known fabrics”, the V&A said.

It will run from April 2 to September 3.

Tristram Hunt (Jonathan Brady/PA)

V&A director Tristram Hunt said: “From foxgloves and rabbits’ tails to 1950s African-diaspora designers, from plastic and tartan to contemporary menswear and South Korean popular culture, the V&A’s ambitious exhibitions programme 2022-2023 is both unashamedly global and beautifully intimate in scale.