Famous friends send messages to Sir Ringo Starr on his 81st birthday

Sir Ringo Starr

Yoko Ono and Carole King have sent Sir Ringo Starr messages on his 81st birthday.

The former Beatle, who lives in Los Angeles with his wife, actress and model Barbara Bach, received messages from old friends and fans on social media.

Avant-garde artist Ono, the widow of John Lennon, shared a photo of them together on Twitter and wrote: “Happy Birthday Ringo! Peace and Love. Lots of love, yoko.”

Singer-songwriter King, known for her 1971 album Tapestry, posted a photo of herself performing the peace sign gesture much loved by Sir Ringo.

On this day in 1940, legendary drummer of @TheBeatles, @RingoStarrMusic, was born. Happy Birthday, Ringo! pic.twitter.com/DYQ5B6UpPg — Abbey Road Studios (@AbbeyRoad) July 7, 2021

The famous Abbey Road Studios where the Fab Four recorded many of their albums also marked the occasion on social media.

“On this day in 1940, legendary drummer of @TheBeatles, @RingoStarrMusic, was born. Happy Birthday, Ringo,” a post on Twitter said.

The official account of Lennon wrote: “Happy birthday Ringo! Peace and Love at midday!”

Happy Birthday Ringo! Love from Maureen and Stevie! https://t.co/Rz0EMLFC7M pic.twitter.com/Ib1clu7LYL — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) July 7, 2021

Stevie Van Zandt, best known as a member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, shared a photo of painting of Sir Ringo and added: “Happy Birthday Ringo! Love from Maureen and Stevie!”

Sir Ringo usually marks his birthdays with a public get-together in Hollywood but was last year forced inside by the coronavirus pandemic for his 80th.