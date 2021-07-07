Famous faces hail England’s historic semi-final Euro 2020 victory

ShowbizPublished:

Piers Morgan, Ant McPartlin and Mel C were among the stars celebrating the victory online.

England v Denmark – UEFA Euro 2020 – Semi Final – Wembley Stadium
England v Denmark – UEFA Euro 2020 – Semi Final – Wembley Stadium

Famous faces have hailed England’s historic Euro 2020 semi-final victory over Denmark.

Television presenters Piers Morgan and Ant McPartlin, pop star Mel C and businessman Lord Sugar were among those to praise the team following their extra time victory.

Morgan shared an image of himself celebrating inside Wembley, where the game was played, alongside the caption: “BOOOOOOOOM!!!!!!”

Mel C added: “Waaaaaahooooooo! Come on England!!! What a game. So proud of those boys!”

In a tweet from Ant and Dec’s joint Twitter account, McPartlin said he is “actually crying”.

“Well done lads,” he added.

Sarah, Duchess of York praised the Danes following the game and wished their captain Christian Eriksen well with his recovery after he collapsed during a game earlier in the tournament.

She tweeted: “Thank you Denmark for showing wonderful sportsmanship and humility.

“@ChrisEriksen8, we wish you a speedy recovery…”

TV chef Jamie Oliver simply labelled the performance “epic” in a post on Twitter.

The Apprentice’s Lord Sugar said the result was “brilliant”.

“Well done England,” he added.

Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp shared a video of himself cheering at home after the final whistle.

Alongside the clip, he wrote: “Go on England… what a game!

“Roll on Sunday!!”

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News