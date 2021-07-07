Alastair Campbell performs surprising rendition of Three Lions

Alastair Campbell

Alastair Campbell opened Good Morning Britain with a rendition of Three Lions on the bagpipes.

Mr Campbell, who was Downing Street’s director of communications when Tony Blair was prime minister, returned to the ITV show as a guest presenter after making his debut in May.

What a way to start the day ?@campbellclaret is a man of many talents ??????????????#Euro2020 @ITV It's coming home ??? pic.twitter.com/nSnbuHRWJZ — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 7, 2021

Standing in front of screens showing waving England flags, the former journalist, who has Scottish parents, played the woodwind instrument to the studio team and viewers at home.

Before appearing on the show, he posted on Twitter: “Moment of truth shortly upon us … being asked … does a Scottish fan (aka moi) support England tonight?

“Any Italians and any @Baddiel people please tune in just before 7 @gmb … certain tunes as you have never heard them before.”

Moment of truth shortly upon us … being asked … does a ??????? fan (aka moi) support ??????? tonight? Any Italians and any @Baddiel people please tune in just before 7 @gmb … certain tunes as you have never heard them before — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) July 7, 2021

It came as England fans prepare for their team’s Euro 2020 semi-final clash against Denmark at Wembley.

Mr Campbell has said he plays the bagpipes to relieve stress.