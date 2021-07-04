Douglas Booth announces engagement to Bel Powley after picnic proposal

Douglas Booth and Bel Powley

Douglas Booth has announced he is engaged to actress Bel Powley after proposing during a romantic picnic in a park.

The 28-year-old actor, best known for roles in The Riot Club and Great Expectations, shared pictures of The Morning Show star Powley, 29, showing off her diamond ring, as well as pictures of their scenic picnic on Primrose Hill in north London.

He wrote on Instagram: “Very, VERY happy!”

Powley also shared the news on Instagram, posting pictures from an evening celebration with friends in which she is showing her ring.

Referring to England’s 4-0 triumph over Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter-final, she wrote: “Football’s coming home … and so is my husband.”

Powley’s The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon was among the famous faces sending congratulations, writing: “WOOOOOHOOOOOO!!!”

Actress Florence Pugh wrote: “Ahhhhh!!!! Congratulations chicken!! Amazing news. X”, while singer Jessie Ware wrote: “Mazels mazels mazels xxxxx”