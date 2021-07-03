Joanna Page and Jordan Banjo among presenters of eco-friendly shopping show

Joanna Page and Jordan Banjo will be among the presenters of a new BBC mini-series exploring eco-friendly shopping.

Shop Well For the Planet?, will run for three episodes and aims to help families across the UK find out if they can in an environmentally conscious way without spending a fortune.

Each episode will follow a family as they test a variety of sustainable versions of the products they currently buy, and afterwards they will decide if they are going to change their shopping habits to help the planet.

The show will be hosted by actress Page and broadcaster Melanie Sykes, who are also taking the lead presenting roles on Shop Well For Less?, as well as Diversity dancer Banjo and TV presenter Chris Bavin, who will also be heading up Eat Well For Less?.

Jordan Banjo and Chris Bavin (BBC)

Page said: “I’m so excited to be working with Melanie, helping out lots of people across the UK and maybe getting a few tips for my own spending habits. It’ll be great fun.”

Sykes said: “I can’t wait to get stuck in and help families take a fresh look at their spending and hopefully bring some invaluable advice to homes across the country.”

Joanna Page (BBC)

In Shop Well For Less?, originally fronted by Steph McGovern and Alex Jones, the team try to help families change the way they shop without changing their lifestyle by giving out money saving tips and tricks.

Banjo will be replacing chef Gregg Wallace to host Eat Well For Less? alongside Bavin, where the pair will help families sort food facts from fiction, and save some money along the way.

Bavin said: “Jordan’s a great addition to the Eat Well For Less? family and I can’t wait to join forces to show our audience that good food doesn’t have to cost the earth.

“I’m also looking forward to finding out how we can fine-tune our shopping habits to make sure they’re kinder to the planet in our exciting new series.”

Melanie Sykes (BBC)

Ricky Cooper, BBC commissioning editor, said: “Eat Well and Shop Well’s simple swaps and tests have already changed the way millions of us spend, so it’s incredibly exciting to bring these brands together to tackle one of the biggest challenges we all face as a nation – going green.