Soap star Stephanie Davis shares update from hospital after positive Covid test

She told her followers she felt like she had been ‘run over’.

Former Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Davis has shared a video from hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 28-year-old said she had developed a headache before bed and woken up with symptoms that led to her calling an ambulance.

Davis, who played Sinead O’Connor in the Channel 4 soap from 2010 to 2019, told her followers she felt like she had been “run over”.

National Television Awards 2015 – Arrivals – London
Stephanie Davis at the 2015 National Television Awards (Yui Mok/PA)

In one video posted on her Instagram story, she is seen lying in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask and intravenous drip.

She said: “Last night I got a bit of a headache before bed and my sinuses – I woke up so ill and I had to call an ambulance basically.

“I’ve tested positive for Covid. I feel like I’ve been run over. The worst part is that my skin – my front and back and my skin – I can’t touch my skin and it’s killing me.

“I’m in so much pain. Oh my God, this is horrible. It happens so quick. I basically woke up and I couldn’t move.

“Obviously I’ve never had sore skin before so I thought this isn’t a chest infection or what I would normally suffer with my chest. I feel rotten.

“I’m going to go back to sleep now, I’m literally in and out of sleep.”

Davis said medical staff had given her fluids and painkillers.

The actress shares a four-year-old son named Caben Albi with reality television personality Jeremy McConnell.

