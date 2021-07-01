Amrita Acharia, Jenna Coleman and Nina Wadia back United World Schools campaign

Amrita Acharia

Actresses Amrita Acharia, Jenna Coleman and Nina Wadia are backing an appeal calling for urgent support for vulnerable children around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Happily Ever Smarter campaign, which is run by United World Schools, has raised £1 million so far to provide “life-changing education to children in some of the most remote communities in Asia”, the charity said.

The funds will provide healthcare, food and other essentials for girls.

The stars have voiced new films for the charity which tell real-life stories of girls in Nepal.

Game Of Thrones star Acharia said: “My early childhood was spent in Kathmandu and Bharawa, where some of my fondest memories and values are rooted.

“The entire world has been affected by Covid, but it is particularly distressing to hear how the new variant of Covid-19 is devastating people’s lives there right now, especially with family still living there.

“The situation is terrifying but starting to abate. For those living in rural areas, the tragedy is starting to unfold.”

Jenna Coleman (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Serpent star Coleman said it is “girls that are missing out most on education, leaving them extremely vulnerable to exploitation and early marriage”.

She added she hopes the campaign gives “children a chance to create a better life, beyond poverty”.

“Every girl deserves a right to an education,” Coleman said.

Former EastEnders star Wadia said: “There is a real fear that post the pandemic the habit of education will be broken and millions of girls won’t return to school.

“United World Schools is doing some great work to keep education alive by delivering learning packs and transmitting lessons over the radio to thousands of children.

“Right now, United World Schools’ support is more important than ever before.”