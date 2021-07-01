Amber Heard announces surprise motherhood news

Amber Heard

Amber Heard has revealed she welcomed a baby daughter earlier this year.

The Hollywood actress, 35, announced the news in a post on Instagram featuring a photo of her holding the girl to her chest.

Texas-born Heard said she had named her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard and she was born on April 8.

She wrote: “I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way.

“I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this.

“My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

The name Oonagh is of Scottish origin and means pure and holy.

Amber Heard outside the High Court in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

The news comes nearly five years after Heard’s split from Johnny Depp, who she was married to between 2015 and 2017.

Following a three-week trial in July last year, Mr Justice Nicol dismissed Hollywood star Depp’s libel claim against the publisher of The Sun, finding that an April 2018 column calling him a “wife beater” was “substantially true”.

Actress and comedian Kathy Griffin was among those sending their best wishes to Heard.

She wrote: “Congratulations Amber! So happy for you!”