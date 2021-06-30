Sir Billy Connolly announces plans for ‘brilliant’ TV project

Billy Connolly

Sir Billy Connolly is to look back at his five decades of stand-up in a new series for Gold.

Billy Connolly Does… will see the Scottish comic reflect on how his views on life have and have not changed since he started out in the 1960s.

Each of the five episodes will focus on a different topic – work, love and marriage, sex, travel, and childhood and parenthood – and will be shot around the Florida home he shares with his wife Pamela Stephenson.

Sir Billy, affectionately known as The Big Yin, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013 and retired from live performances five years later.

The 78-year-old said: “I’m really looking forward to sharing a few of my favourite moments from over the years … it’s been brilliant, and I hope you’ll come along for the ride!”

The series, which comes from Moonshine Features, was commissioned for UKTV by Iain Coyle, head of comedy entertainment, and ordered by Gerald Casey, channel director for Gold.

Coyle said: “So, this is a career highlight, working with one of, if not THE, greatest comedians of all time.

“I feel incredibly privileged that Billy and his family have given us access, not only to his incredible archive, but also to their everyday lives.”

Casey added: “We’re thrilled to welcome the legendary Billy Connolly to Gold.

“Moonshine Features have secured incredible access for this series and we can’t wait to hear all of the hilarious and, at times, ridiculous life lessons from one of the all-time greats.”

Moonshine series director Mike Reilly said: “I’ve been lucky enough to have worked with Billy for some time now and the one thing that never ceases to amaze me is how easy he makes it for everyone to be in his company, how the laughter, the pearls of wisdom and the shaggy dog tales never seem to stop.

“To have the opportunity to show all of that while trawling through a treasure trove of amazing comedy is just a dream come true.”