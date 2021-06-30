Shannon Singh says she is ‘coming away grateful’ despite early Love Island exit

Love Island 2021

Shannon Singh has said she is “coming away grateful” from Love Island after leaving the programme after just three episodes.

On Wednesday night the 22-year-old model from Fife became the first contestant to leave the villa following a recoupling.

Speaking after leaving the villa, she said her stint on the programme was “very short-lived” and “surreal”, however she added she is “obviously very grateful I got the opportunity”.

It's safe to say Shannon's exit has shocked the Islanders ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/bkpk84WkxG — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 30, 2021

Shannon also shared her predictions for the couples in the villa.

“I think the ones that can stand the test of time are Jake [Cornish] and Liberty [Poole],” she said.

“I think Aaron [Francis] and Sharon [Gaffka] could have a little spark, I don’t really know yet.

“The rest of them, I think it’s going to change. I don’t think it’s going to be Faye [Winter] and Brad [McClelland] as a couple until the end.

“I think people are going to come in and their heads are going to be turned.”

(ITV)

Shannon said she knew the makers of the programme were “going to throw something in there” when the group assembled at the fire pit before she was told she would be leaving the villa.

“I just can’t believe I forgot there were dumpings,” she said.

“I think all of us forgot there were dumpings. None of us really spoke about it.”

She added she was “a bit gutted” to be leaving.

“Do you know what, out of all the girls, I think it is fair it’s me because I didn’t have any emotional attachments to the guys, but all the girls had little tiny things [going on].”