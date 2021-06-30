Love Island star Amber Davies joins series three of CBBC’s Almost Never

Amber Davies

Former Love Island star Amber Davies has landed her first TV role and will join CBBC’s Almost Never for its third season, it has been announced.

New episodes of the popular musical comedy-drama will premiere on July 14, the BBC said.

The new season sees boyband The Wonderland continuing their efforts to make it in the music industry.

Amber Davies (right), has joined CBBC’s Almost Never and will appear alongside Kimberly Wyatt (left) and Tillie Amartey (CBBC/PA)

Davies, who won Love Island in 2017, will join the show as Jess, sister of Dan who owns the venue where The Wonderland are the house band.

She is described as being a trained dancer as well as “fun”.

Davies said: “I am over the moon to be joining the cast of Almost Never. The show is incredibly funny and I just love the music and dancing.

“I feel so incredibly lucky to be doing my first TV role with such a kind and wonderful cast and company.”

As well as winning Love Island alongside Kem Cetinay, Welsh star Davies, 24, appeared in 9 to 5: The Musical.

In Almost Never, Davies joins a cast including The Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt and JLS singer-songwriter Aston Merrygold.

Emily Atack also features on the show.