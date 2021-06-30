Famous faces heap praise on departing Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw

A number of famous faces have congratulated Nick Grimshaw on his 14-year stint at BBC Radio 1 following the announcement that he is to leave the station.
Grimshaw’s fellow Radio 1 presenters and singers Jack Garratt and Katy B were among the celebrities to wish him well after he announced his departure during his show on Wednesday.
The presenter has been at the station for 14 years.
Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills wrote on Instagram: “Oh I’m really sad we love you Grim.”
Charlie Hedges, another Radio 1 presenter, said Grimshaw is “a legend and we will all miss you”, adding on Instagram: “Go smash the next adventure xx.”
Singer Jack Garratt wrote on Twitter: “BLOODY LOVE YOU GRIMMY. Thanks for all the support and silliness xxxxxxx.”
Rock band Enter Shikari tweeted: “Thanks for everything @grimmers good luck with what’s next.”
Television presenter Angela Scanlon also sent a message to Grimshaw.
“Big moves. Cannot wait to see what you do next,” she wrote on Instagram.
Singer Katy B wrote on Instagram: “We love you!!!!!!”
BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo added: “You 4EVA.”