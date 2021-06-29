Celebrities hail England’s ‘amazing’ Euro 2020 victory over Germany

Celebrities have hailed England’s momentous 2-0 victory over Germany at Euro 2020.
The Three Lions – cheered on by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, David Beckham and Ed Sheeran in the stands at Wembley – knocked out their old foes with second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.
The barnstorming victory booked England’s place in the quarter-finals, where they will play either Sweden or Ukraine on Saturday.
Following the win, celebrities shared their delight on social media.
Piers Morgan tweeted: “My God … it really might be coming home.”
The former Good Morning Britain host also shared a picture from Gareth Southgate’s penalty miss at Euro 96 at Wembley against Germany and contrasted it to a joyous snap of the England manager from Tuesday’s match.
“Redemption,” he wrote.
David Baddiel and Frank Skinner – who famously sang England anthem Three Lions – were also at Wembley and belted out the song alongside the other joyous supporters.
After the game, Baddiel shared a beaming picture alongside Olympic hero Mo Farah and wrote: “Might be coming home a bit faster with this lovely fellow on hand.”
A tweet from Ant and Dec’s official account read: “This … is … AMAZING!!! A.”
Former England captain Wayne Rooney wrote on Instagram: “Get in. Come on @england. Well done lads.”
Former Spice Girl Geri Horner said: “Come on England! Well done.”
Comedian John Bishop tweeted: “Well that was satisfying … ”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared a picture showing him celebrating Kane’s decisive goal.
He wrote: “Well done @England! We’re all behind you – bring it home!”
Following the Germany result, bookmakers Coral made England 2-1 favourites to win the tournament, cutting the Three Lions from 9-2.