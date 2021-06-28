Weakest Link to return with new host announced to replace Anne Robinson

Anne Robinson

Quiz show Weakest Link is making a return with comedian Romesh Ranganathan to replace Anne Robinson as host, the BBC said.

The general knowledge programme was first broadcast in 2000 before ending 12 years later. It returned for a Children In Need special in 2017.

The new iteration of Weakest Link will air on BBC One with celebrity contestants, the broadcaster said.

Romesh Ranganathan will host a revival of Weakest Link, the BBC said (Ian West/PA)

Ranganathan will oversee the star guests, who are replacing members of the public and trying to win money for their favourite charities.

Ranganathan said: “It’s an honour to be asked to bring what is basically a TV institution back to our screens. Anne was an amazing host and to step into her shoes is an anxiety-inducing privilege.

“I’m hoping we’ve found a way to make both the fans of the show happy as well as bringing a new audience to it. If not, accept this as my apology.”

Kate Phillips, director of entertainment at the BBC, said: “Weakest Link has always been a firm favourite with audiences and Anne Robinson was a terrific and formidable host. I can’t wait to see Romesh bring his own unique style of presenting to one of TV’s most memorable roles.”

The new series of Weakest Link will consist of 12 45-minute episodes, the BBC said.

Robinson, 76, hosted the original series and built a reputation as a no-nonsense quizmaster, often delivering cutting remarks to contestants.