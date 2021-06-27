Love Island star says bank balance ‘hard hit’ by outfit shopping ahead of launch

Love Island 2021

Love Island contestant Faye Winter says her bank balance took a “hard hit” ahead of the show’s launch as she splashed out on outfits.

The 26-year-old lettings manager from Devon is one of the 11 cast members who will enter the ITV show’s villa on Monday.

She said she was hoping the pieces she had chosen for her entrance would make an impact on the other contestants.

Winter, who has also brought 23 bikinis to the Mallorcan villa, said: “Hopefully my walk-in. Fingers crossed that gets a few likes. Hopefully it is my walk-in outfit.

“But my bank balance took a hard hit before I was going in. So I hope there are a fair few sexy outfits.”

Speaking about her preferred type of partner, Winter listed both High School Musical star Zac Efron and boxer Anthony Joshua.

Zac Efron (Isabel Infantes/PA)

She described sexual chemistry as “really important,” adding: “I think it is a massive part of a relationship.

“However, I think as well personality to me. Now I am getting on the other side of 25 – it is really tough – I think I have to make it important that I go for personality as well.

“Someone that smells nice and nice teeth. It is very different. I find Zac Efron sexy. I also find Anthony Joshua very, very sexy. I would eat them both.”