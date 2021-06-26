Marilyn Manson to turn himself in to LAPD over spitting incident – police

Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson has agreed to turn himself in to authorities in Los Angeles over an alleged spitting incident in New Hampshire, police said.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of the 52-year-old shock rocker in May following allegations he spat on a videographer during a performance in the town of Gilford in 2019.

He is facing two counts of Class A misdemeanour simple assault, police said.

Marilyn Manson is facing more legal woes (PA)

A Class A misdemeanour in the state of New Hampshire can carry a possible jail sentence of less than one year and a fine of up to 2,000 dollars (£1,440), according to police.

Manson’s lawyers have agreed for the star to turn himself in on the warrant in Los Angeles, Gilford police said.

Gilford police chief Anthony Bean Burpee said Manson should now report to the Los Angeles Police Department and would be given a court date across the country in New Hampshire.

Mr Burpee said if Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, turned himself in within the next few weeks, his initial court appearance may be as soon as mid-August.

The officer added sharing the warrant on Facebook put pressure on Manson to answer the case.

Marilyn Manson has denied allegations of assault from multiple women (Katja Ogrin/PA)

This is not the only legal trouble Manson is facing.

Earlier this year, Game Of Thrones actress Esme Bianco sued Manson, alleging sexual, physical and emotional abuse.

Manson’s lawyer called the allegations “provably false”.

Bianco was one of several women who spoke out after actress Evan Rachel Wood said on social media that Manson sexually, physically and emotionally abused her during their relationship.

Manson’s record label and agents dropped him at the time.