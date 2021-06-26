David Beckham hails ‘amazing mum’ Sandra on her birthday

ShowbizPublished:

The former footballer shared an old photo of them together.

David Beckham
David Beckham

David Beckham has shared a loving tribute to his “amazing mum” Sandra on her birthday.

The football star, 46, posted a throwback picture showing himself as a young boy posing with his mother and one of his two sisters.

He told his 66.9 million Instagram followers: “Happy Birthday to the most amazing mum … Thank you for everything that you do for us we love u so much @sandra_beckham49.”

His wife Victoria, 47, posted a photo from her mother-in-law’s birthday celebrations and quoted a Spice Girls song as she encouraged Sandra to “spice up your life” on the special day.

She said: “Happy Birthday @sandra_beckham49! Who do you think was the drunken Beckham here??

“Spice up your life, take a leaf out of your daughter in law’s book and have a glass of wine (or a Cointreau!) to celebrate today.”

It comes after David posted a tribute to his father Ted on Father’s Day last week.

The former footballer joked about his father’s fashion sense as he shared an old family photo, writing: “Now you know where I got my style from. happy Fathers day dad (not sure about that tash ) Love you dad xx.”

David’s parents Ted and Sandra divorced in 2002 after 32 years of marriage.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News