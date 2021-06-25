Ed Sheeran responds to public interest in his country estate

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has told people to “mind their own business” over construction at his country estate.

The 30-year-old singer has bought a number of properties close to Framlingham in Suffolk where he grew up.

The premises, which he shares with wife Cherry Seaborn and their 10-month-old daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, has been dubbed “Sheeranville” and his planning disputes have featured in the press.

Speaking on The Hits Radio Breakfast Show with Fleur East, he said: “I didn’t name it that. I actually tried to change the name of it to The Shire because I love The Hobbit. But it got denied.

“Do you know the craziest one (planning dispute) for me is the lake that I had dug. Well it’s essentially a pond that… I can show you pictures of it. It is grey filled with tadpoles and swamp stuff.”

Sheeran said the lake was “not a swimming pool” and suggested it had been made to look more blue online.

He added: “There’s no filter system. It’s naturally cleaned itself with the plants that are in it. There’s a big thing about like wildlife and newts and blah, blah, blah.

“Before it was there, it was a ploughed field. So there is way more wildlife there now it’s surrounded by this.

Ed Sheeran (Ian West/PA)

“Fourteen thousand trees that were planted, which is great for the environment. There’s load of animals. We let the meadow grow up… I just think people just need to mind their own business.”

Sheeran told Greg James on BBC Radio 1 Breakfast he had cut down on alcohol and begun exercising more since the birth of his daughter.

He said: “I mean Cherry told me she was pregnant and then life kind of shifted in terms of like just work and health and what I was putting into my body, being it food or alcohol.

“I started exercising a bit more, my routine has become a bit more health and dad and not like a 24-year-old bloke on tour. It’s been good.

“Especially since Lyra’s been born it’s been a very strict routine. I wouldn’t go to work until 2am in the morning making tunes, I’d work nine to five and then go back… I do find you get more done, there’s less faffing.”

The Shape Of You singer also revealed that his wife had made him a bracelet featuring their daughter’s name to mark his first Father’s Day earlier this month.

He said: “It was amazing actually. Cherry made me a little bracelet that said her name on it and it was just really sweet, really, really sweet.”

Greg James (Lia Toby/PA)

Sheeran has released Bad Habits, his first single without a collaborator since 2017.

For the accompanying video, he transforms into a vampire, complete with ghostly white skin and fangs.