Ed Sheeran gives first live performance of new song from Ipswich Town ground

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has given the first live performance of his new single Bad Habits at Ipswich Town’s football stadium.

The musician, who is a supporter of the football club, performed as part of TikTok’s Uefa Euro 2020 Show on social media.

Bad Habits, Sheeran’s first song without a collaborator since 2017, was released on Friday.

He performed from a stage which had been erected in the stands at Portman Road.

The livestream began with Sheeran appearing to be sitting in the stadium’s dressing room in front of an Ipswich Town shirt bearing his name.

After he walked out to perform a selection of his songs, video effects made the pitch appear like a vast body of water.

Sheeran used a loop pedal while performing Bad Habits, saying it was a “completely original” way of performing the song.