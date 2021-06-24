Romesh Ranganathan takes over from James Corden on ALOTO

Romesh Ranganathan will host Sky's A League Of Their Own

Romesh Ranganathan will take over from James Corden as the host of Sky original series A League Of Their Own.

The comedian and TV presenter, 43, will front the 16th series of the programme alongside returning team captains Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp.

Romesh Ranganathan at the Bafta TV awards (Ian West/PA)

Guests for the upcoming series include footballer Jamie Vardy, Olympian Denise Lewis and football pundit Micah Richards, with “plenty more stars from the world of sports and entertainment to be announced”, Sky said.

TV Bafta winner Ranganathan said: “I’m over the moon to be taking over the hosting duties and looking forward to being back in the studio with Jamie, Freddie, our guests and the live audience.

“I’m truly honoured to be the new host of such a successful show. I know Jamie and Freddie are delighted because they often talk about what a hero I am to both of them.”

The new series starts filming on July 5 at Elstree Studios with a socially distanced studio audience and is due to air on Sky One and streaming service NOW in August.

Corden, who lives in the US and hosts The Late Late Show, is “unable to appear in this series” due to “existing work commitments”.