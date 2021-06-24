Montana Brown issues warning to current Love Island contestants

Loki photocall – London

Former Love Island star Montana Brown has warned contestants in the forthcoming series of the ITV2 dating show that their lives will be “flipped upside down” when they leave the programme.

The 25-year-old said cast members could experience “paranoia and anxiety and fear of going out in public” and that they should keep their friends and agent close.

Brown, from Hertfordshire, appeared in the 2017 series of the programme, which was won by Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies.

She told Cosmopolitan UK: “Enjoy yourself, live in the moment. Don’t pretend to be anyone else, because uniqueness will be your superpower.

“(Afterwards) take your time to adjust – the normal feelings of coming off of a show like that when your life gets flipped upside down is paranoia and anxiety and fear of going out in public. I don’t think anyone understands unless you’ve been on the show.

“Take your time, bring your friends with you, bring an agent with you. Find out what you’re comfortable with and stick to that. Don’t let anyone push you over your boundaries.”

Montana Brown on Love Island (ITV)

Contestants on the upcoming series will be offered a minimum of eight therapy sessions on their return home.

All contestants involved in the reality series will also receive training on the impact of social media and “how to handle potential negativity”, as well as training on financial management.

Brown also revealed the celebrities that have messaged her on social media.

She said: “I’ve actually had some very odd people slide into my DMs. I’m just going to say it. David Spade from 8 Simple Rules. Chris Brown slid into my DMs. That was… sweet.

“Tyga slid into my DMs once upon a time. Who else? I’m ratting them out here, sorry guys. I think we’ll leave that there.”