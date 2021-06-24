Loki confirmed as Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first openly bisexual character

Tom Hiddleston

Loki, the anti-hero played by Tom Hiddleston, has been confirmed as the first openly bisexual character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The news was revealed in the most recent episode of the Disney+ series, after God of Mischief Loki told fellow trickster Sylvie about his sexual orientation.

She asks: “How about you? You’re a prince. Must’ve been would-be princesses, or perhaps another prince?”

“A bit of both. I suspect the same as you,” Loki replies.

Kate Herron, director of Loki, said her “heart is so full” after releasing the episode.

She tweeted: “From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual.

“It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu.”

British actress Sophia Di Martino, who plays Sylvie, shared the tweet and added, “And look at that beautiful lighting,” a reference to the pink, purple and blue that lit the scene.

Those are the colours of the bisexual pride flag. The character of Loki is also bisexual in the Marvel comics.

Hiddleston, 40, also plays Loki in the Marvel films.