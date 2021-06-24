Jordan Henderson on Ed Sheeran’s surprise serenade for England squad

Ed Sheeran

Jordan Henderson has praised Ed Sheeran as a “fantastic guy” after the singer treated England’s Euro 2020 squad to a surprise private performance.

Gareth Southgate’s team were serenaded by the chart-topping performer, 30, at their St George’s Park headquarters as they enjoyed their only day off during the tournament.

Sheeran, who is a long-standing fan of Ipswich Town football club, delivered an outdoor acoustic show while the players sat around and enjoyed a barbecue.

England’s Jordan Henderson (Carl Recine/PA)

The team is preparing for their clash against Germany at Wembley on Tuesday as the competition enters the knockout stages.

Liverpool midfielder Henderson told assembled media at St George’s Park that the squad had spent a few hours with the Suffolk-raised star.

He said: “I have to say he was a top, top man. He was a fantastic guy. Straight away he was very warm and as a performer everyone knows how good he is.

“It was great to have him outside playing a few songs and speaking to him. It was a really good night. To have him round for a few hours was nice.”

The sportsman described the event as “a relaxed thing”.

He added: “It was very private, a bit of food, a barbecue. He jumped on the guitar and played a few songs. It was incredible. It was a bit surreal at times.

“He was sitting playing the guitar while we were eating food. I couldn’t speak highly enough of him as a person. I thought he was brilliant and the lads really enjoyed it.”

Sheeran is preparing to release Bad Habits, his first single without a collaborator since 2017, on Friday.

The track will receive its first live outing when Sheeran performs from Ipswich Town’s Portman Road on June 25 for TikTok’s Uefa Euro 2020 show.

Sheeran has been taking a break from music after welcoming daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in August.