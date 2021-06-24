ITV to make former BBC building its new London home

ITV

ITV has announced it will take on a 13-year lease of Broadcast Centre in White City from the BBC.

The move means that all of the broadcaster’s London staff will be in one location, with staff currently split between two London locations.

ITV will begin moving into its new home in the west of the capital next year.

Dame Carolyn McCall (Chris Radburn/PA)

The broadcaster’s CEO Dame Carolyn McCall said: “Our people have made it really clear to us that they want to build on the positive aspects of their experience over the last 18 months to have a more balanced approach to office-based and remote working.

“That balance will vary from team to team given the kind of work we do and we know that face-to-face collaboration is crucial for creativity and innovation – we’re looking forward to this new hybrid way of working.

“Our new office will bring everyone from ITV in London together and will provide the size and flexibility to enable everyone to perform their roles, help ITV deliver on our strategy as well as get the balance they want in their lives.”

ITV said it will start to move its teams, around 2,000 staff members, to the White City location from 2022.

The broadcaster will have 120,000 square feet of office space and has said the move will contribute to its cost saving targets.